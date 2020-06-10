Amazon Will Not Provide Facial Recognition Technology To Police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Another major company is pulling its technology from law enforcement. Amazon says it will not provide facial recognition technology to police for at least a year. The company says it wants to give Congress time to implement appropriate rules for police use of facial recognition algorithms. The tech has been shown to frequently misidentify people of color.

