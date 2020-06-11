It’s Official: Jacksonville, FL Will Host President Trump’s Acceptance of Nomination

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Republican National Committee is officially moving most of it’s convention from Charlotte to Jacksonville, Florida. The business part will remain in Charlotte with 366 delegates attending. A GOP source says that portion will last just one day on August 24th.

The rest of the convention, including President Trump’s acceptance speech will happen in Jacksonville, FL.

This episode’s panel includes:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB Sports anchor Zach Aldridge