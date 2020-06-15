If Mask Wearing In NC Becomes Mandatory, Who Enforces It?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – North Carolina leaders considering making masks mandatory. This, as Mecklenburg County is being singled out for concerns of increasing COVID-19 cases. One of the main concerns are restaurants across the Carolinas, with limited physical distancing and masks. Governor Cooper says the plan to implement a mandatory mask order is still up in the air, but he hopes people will do it voluntarily. There is also uncertainty surrounding the move to the next phase of the reopen plan, which is set to begin at the end of next week.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson