Edge On The Clock: Roger Goodell Encouraging Teams To Sign Colin Kaepernick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is encouraging teams to sign Colin Kaepernick, and saying he would support it. Goodell was on ESPN Monday night, and also said that even if Kaepernick is not playing on the field, he would like Kap to help guide the league and help them make better decisions.

Plus, robotics company Boston Dynamics is going to start selling their four-legged robot, named Spot, to businesses.

And, Harvard says it will not require applicants to submit SAT scores in 2021. The decision comes after growing criticism that the SAT and ACT standardized tests unfairly penalize students of color.