Carolina Panthers Leave Cam Newton Out Of Greatest Players Tweet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers are facing backlash for a tweet that seemingly snubbed one its greatest players. The team tweeted an image of Julius Peppers, Steve Smith Senior, and Luke Kuechly, with the caption “Choose your goat.” Fans instantly responded with memes and GIFs, in Cam Newton’s defense.

One person saying: “Cam Newton #BlackQBsMatter. That man got ya’ll to a Super Bowl and ya’ll just leave him out of the picture.”

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB Sports anchor and reporter Zach Aldridge