Edge On The Clock: Beyonce And Jay Z Being Sued Over Song Credit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Beyonce and Jay Z are being sued by a Jamaican woman who claims she didn’t get credit on their single Black Effect. 68-year-old Lenora Stines is heard at the beginning of the song before the track starts. She says she did sign a release for promotional purposes, but didn’t know she’s be on the record. The Carters have not responded to the lawsuit.

Plus, President Trump thinks Colin Kaepernick should get another shot in the NFL, but only if he can play well.

And, Russia plans to keep tabs on school kids with facial recognition technology.