Edge On The Clock: United Airlines Will Start Blacklisting Passengers Who Won’t Wear Face Masks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – United Airlines says it will start blacklisting passengers who refuse to wear face masks. The new policy requires flight attendants to ask passengers whose faces are not covered to wear one that they offer. If the passenger refuses, their names could be put on an internal restriction list, which would prohibit them from flying with the airlines in the future.

Plus, the NBA plans to resume its season on July 30th at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida, after being shut down for months due to the coronavirus. But the reopening won’t come without regulations to help protect the players and staff members.

And, Facebook wants you to get out and vote. The social media platform has announced the largest voting information campaign in American history.