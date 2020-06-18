President Trump Faces Backlash For Taking Credit For Making Juneteenth “Very Famous”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – President Trump is facing backlash for taking credit for making Juneteenth “very famous.” The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that “nobody had even heard of it,” before he planned a rally for Friday in Tulsa. The fact is, Juneteenth dates back to 1865 and 46 states and the District of Columbia recognize Juneteenth as either a state holiday or a ceremonial holiday.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB Sports anchor Zach Aldridge