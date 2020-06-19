Another Twist In Firing Of Navy Commander Who Warned Of Coronavirus Spread

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Navy commander who pleaded for help as his ship battled a coronavirus outbreak in April is not getting his job back. Captain Brett Crozier, who commanded the USS Theodore Roosevelt was fired for “poor judgment” after writing a memo warning Navy leadership that decisive action was needed to save the lives of the ship’s crew.

A review found Crozier did not act quickly enough to contain the virus on the ship, nor did he use proper protocol, like social distancing.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB Sports anchor Zach Aldridge

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson