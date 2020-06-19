Edge On The Clock: Cream Of Wheat Reviews Controversial Logo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cream of Wheat is the latest food brand to announce a review of its controversial logo. B&G Foods, which owns Cream of Wheat, says its packaging features the image of a black Chicago chef, which replaced an earlier image of a former slave who spoke broken English, and was considered a racist caricature.

Plus, Twitter is introducing a new feature: audio tweets. In the coming weeks, users with Apple products will be able to create tweets with their voices.

And, this summer’s “must buy” item could end up being a portable urinal. According to analytics firm Profitero, searches for urinal bags on Amazon have gone up 500 percent in the last six weeks.