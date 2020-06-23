American Airport Adds Technology To Detect Fever In Travelers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One of the world’s busiest airports now has technology that can detect fevers in passengers as they walk through terminals. LAX has two thermal imaging scanners which can identify passengers or workers with a fever higher than 100.4 degrees. If a traveler has a fever, a medical professional will recommend they not fly, but the airport won’t stop the passengers from traveling.

