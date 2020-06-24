Edge On The Clock: Disney World Workers Sign Petition To Delay Re-Opening Amid Surging COVID Cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – More than 7,000 people who work at Disney World are worried about the park re-opening. They’ve signed an online petition saying in part, “the virus is not gone, unfortunately it’s only become worse in this state.” Coronavirus cases are surging in Florida right now, as the park preps for phased reopening July 11.

Plus, Twitter says its employees will not have to show up to work on Election Day anymore. The company said in an email this week that all national election days will become paid days off.

And, the Segway personal transporter will be rolling off into the sunset. The Chinese-based company Ninebot says it will stop production on July 15th.