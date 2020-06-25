Edge On The Clock: Police Dept. Trains Dog To Sniff Out Electronic Devices Used In Crimes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The newest recruit of the Colorado Springs Police Department is a dog named Luna Pixel. She’s a two-year-old black Labrador Retriever who can sniff out electronic devices. Luna will join the “internet crimes against children” unit and use her sensitive nose to find hidden electronics suspects use to exploit children.

Plus, The Dixie Chicks are dropping “Dixie” from their name, and just going by “The Chicks.” The country trio made the announcement on their website Thursday, and changed all of their social media handles saying, “We want to meet this moment.”

And, the alleged victims of multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein can start filing claims to be compensated for the alleged abuse. Any alleged victim who accepts compensation concedes the right to any future litigation against Epstein’s estate.