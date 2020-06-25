Gun Sales Soar Amid Coronavirus Concerns And Calls To Defund The Police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Gun dealers across the country are reporting a spike in sales. One industry analyst says it’s connected to the unrest after recent cases of police brutality and calls to de-fund police. Sales were already booming because of coronavirus-fueled fears. In fact, between January and April, background checks were up 48 percent compared to the same time last year. An estimated 40-percent of those sales were from first-time gun buyers.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB Sports anchor Zach Aldridge