Airlines Ban Passengers Who Refuse To Cover Their Nose And Mouth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Delta, United, and American Airlines have announced they are banning passengers who refuse to cover their nose and mouth. The airlines say they are not sharing information about banned passengers, so if you are banned from one, you can still re-book with another. The airlines say the ban is temporary until the companies decide how to move forward post-coronavirus.

