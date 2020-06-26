Edge On The Clock: Disney Will Re-Theme Splash Mountain After 20,000+ Sign Petition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Disney will re-theme its Splash Mountain ride, which was originally based on the controversial 1946 film, Song of the South. The change comes after 20,000 people signed a petition urging Disney to address the racial stereotypes portrayed in the film. The ride will soon be changed to feature characters from The Princess and The Frog, Disney’s first Black princess.

Plus, BMW drivers may soon never have to worry about losing their car keys again. The automaker has announced it will support a digital key for iPhones.

And, NASA is looking for toilet designs for its astronauts. The space agency says the blueprints need to be relatively straight forward and need to work in microgravity and lunar gravity.