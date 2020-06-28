Tracking Hulking Heat, Strong Storms Sunday

With the arrival of the Saharan dust, we’ve been given quite a light show to start out the weekend with gorgeous sunsets and sunrises. While air quality and visibility will suffer slightly, most of us should be just fine when heading outside to enjoy the day. The heat and humidity crank up a step further into the second half of the weekend, however, which could provide ample fuel for strong storms Sunday afternoon. While many of us will stay dry for the majority of our Sunday, some severe cells could pack gusty winds, locally torrential rainfall, and even an isolated tornado. Expect highs in the lower 90s Sunday, although the humidity could make it feel like the triple digits at times before the storms roll in during the later afternoon. Next week is looking wetter, although highs in the Charlotte Metro should remain near 90º.

Tonight: Mild and muggy. Low: 71°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. PM storms, strong at times. High: 93°. Wind: W 5-10.

Sunday Night: Storm chance early, then partly cloudy. Low: 74°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Heat continues. Isolated storms possible. High: 92°. Wind: Light.