Donation Period For Remdesivir Ends, Gilead Sets Prices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Gilead Sciences is setting prices for its COVID-19 drug Remdesivir as it moves out of its donation period. It will be $390 per vial in some parts of the US government, and for the governments of developed countries. The company says Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense hospitals will get a discount, but it will not apply to medicare or medicaid.

The company also says a typical five day treatment course includes six vials, so the discounted price would be $2,340 per patient.

