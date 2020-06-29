Edge On The Clock: Another Day, Another Patriots Scandal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The NFL is handing down its punishment against the New England Patriots for illegally videotaping on the sidelines. Last year, a Patriots TV crew was caught recording the Cincinnati Bengals during a game, which the Patriots claim was unintentional. A source familiar with the story says the punishment includes a $1.1 million fine, and the loss of a third-round draft pick.

Plus, if you’ve ever wondered what space smells like, a new perfume may give you an idea. A fragrance called Eau de Space smells like gunpowder, seared steak, raspberries, and rum – according to astronauts.

And, according to a new study in The Journal of the American Medical Association, low or moderate alcohol consumption might improve the cognitive function of older adults.