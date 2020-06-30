TSA To Open More Security Checkpoint Lanes To Help With Physical Distancing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Traffic is slowly picking up at airports, now the Transportation Security Administration is opening up more lanes at security checkpoints to help with physical distancing. The TSA administrator says the goal is to keep wait times to nine minutes or less. The agency is also stepping up the frequency of cleaning bins and changing gloves. There’s no decision on requiring temperature checks.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson