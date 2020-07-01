Edge On The Clock: Watchdog Report Says Boeing Hid Details About 737 Max From FAA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A watchdog report from the US Department of Transportation’s Inspector General says Boeing shielded key details about the 737 Max computer system from the FAA during the plane’s original certification process. It highlights multiple times in which Boeing presented limited information about the new, flawed, “Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System,” which ultimately brought down two planes, killing 346 people. The report also says Boeing portrayed the system as a modification to an existing system.

Plus, scientists at Florida Atlantic University are experimenting with different non-medical masks to find the most effective face covering to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Their results show that bandannas are the least effective at stopping the spread of respiratory droplets.

And, cardboard cut-outs. That’s what the Oakland A’s will use to fill the stands when the Major League Baseball season officially starts in July.