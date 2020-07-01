First State Permanently Legalizes To-Go Alcoholic Drinks; Are The Carolinas Next?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Iowa is the first state to permanently legalize to-go alcoholic drinks. It started as a temporary measure to help restaurants and bars deal survive during coronavirus shutdowns. The state legislature passed a bill making the change permanent, and Iowa’s governor signed it this week. Several other states, including Ohio, New York and Texas are reportedly considering similar moves.
This episodes’s panel features:
WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty
WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea
WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson