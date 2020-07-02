CMPD’s Rob Tufano Join The Edge Panel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’ve got a special guest on the panel. You’ve probably seen more of this man over the past few weeks than ever before. CMPD Public Affairs Director Rob Tufano is here. Rob is also a former NYPD officer. And a former TV news reporter. And lately, he has been front and center when it comes to telling the police view on what’s happening here and across the country.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB Sports anchor Zach Aldridge

WCCB Charlotte reporter Alexandra Elich

CMPD Public Affairs Director Rob Tufano