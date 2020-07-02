CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Rapper 21 Savage and his foundation, Leading By Example, have started a free online financial literacy program for kids. It’s called Bank Account At Home, and it’s aimed at helping students of all ages how to manage and earn money. Elementary students will learn the basic concept of money management. Middle school students will learn about planning their financial future. And high school students will learn about budgeting and entrepreneurship.

Plus, the NFL is trying to figure out ways to mitigate the risk of a lawsuit if fans are allowed back into stadiums for the upcoming season. Yahoo Sports is reporting the league is considering asking fans to sign a COVID-19 liability waiver to attend games.

And, Walmart is transforming 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters starting in August. It comes as drive-in theaters make a comeback, as safer alternative to traditional movie theaters amid the coronavirus pandemic.