COVID Cluster Ahead: Google Maps New Feature Helps Users Navigate Pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Google is trying to help its users get around during the coronavirus pandemic. The company has launched a new feature on Google maps to help people navigate the areas affected by the virus. The feature notifies drivers about checkpoints down the road before they cross national borders. They can also get alerts about local health restrictions on their routes. Public transportation riders can get information on mandatory masks and other requirements.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB Charlotte anchor and reporter Marvin Beach

WCCB Charlotte reporter Alexandra Elich