Edge On The Clock: Patrick Mahomes Signs Record Setting Contract Extension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Patrick Mahomes signed a contract extension worth half a billion dollars. The deal ties the 24-year-old quarterback to the Kansas City Chiefs through the 2031 football season. It’s valued at $450 million! That makes Mahomes the highest paid player in the league’s history.

Plus, Kanye West says he is running for President this year. He tweeted the news on the Fourth of July.

And, a Muslim-American advocacy group is calling for firings, after a Starbucks employee wrote ‘Isis’ on a Muslim customer’s cup in Saint Paul, Minnesota.