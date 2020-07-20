NFL Players Tweet #WeWantToPlay, Raise Coronavirus Safety Concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – NFL players are raising more concerns about safety as they prepare for training camp later this month. Many of them tweeting their concerns, using #WeWantToPlay. Their union say the league needs a plan for what to do if there’s a coronavirus outbreak among players. But according to the union’s vice president, the Kansas City Chiefs is the only team with that plan.

Plus, the band Linkin Park is the latest musical act to tell the Trump campaign to stop using it music.

And, KFC is working with a Russian 3D bio-printing company to make lab-produced chicken nuggets.