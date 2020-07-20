What Exactly Is Going On With Kanye West?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kanye West will not make an appearance on the presidential ballot in South Carolina in November. This, after the rapper held his first presidential campaign event in the state Sunday night. On Monday, the South Carolina Election Commission spokesperson said West failed to submit any of the necessary 10,000 signatures by the noon deadlone. The state of South Carolina does not allow write-ins. So far, West has only qualified to be on the ballot in Oklahoma, where a $35,000 filing fee puts candidates on the ballot.

