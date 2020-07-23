Major Hotel Chains Decide Now Is The Time To Mandate Masks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Several hotel chains will now require guests wear face coverings in public spaces. The American Hotel and Lodging Association has released industry-wide guidelines during the pandemic. The group’s members include Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Loews Hotel, Radisson, Wyndam, and IHG. They’ll mandate face masks and physical distancing. They also outlined protocols for contact-less reservations, check-ins, payments and room service.

Plus, actress Natalie Portman is leading a majority women, celebrity-backed group of investors that is bringing a women’s soccer team to Los Angeles.

And, researchers analyzed data from Nathan’s Famous Coney Island Hot Dog Eating Contests to figure out what the physical limit is for eating hot dogs in ten minutes. They came up with an answer.