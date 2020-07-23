UNC System Drops SAT & ACT Requirements For 2021 Student Applications

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Major changes for the next class of college applicants. UNC System universities will not require SAT and ACT scores on student’s applications for the spring, summer, and fall of 2021. It’s due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some members of the Board of Governors are acknowledging that students would have a lot of pressure to perform on those tests during this unprecedented time. But, not everyone supported the idea of temporarily waiving the test requirements, citing that some students have already taken the test and want to use it as a way to enhance their applications. This is the second time UNC System has changed its admission requirements during COVID-19.

