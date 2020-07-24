UNC System Schools Will Charge Full Tuition This Year, Even For Online Classes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Students at all University of North Carolina schools won’t get a break on tuition or fees this school year, even if classes go online. The school system’s Board of Governors voted to keep tuition rates the same, no matter what. The move also keeps the same fees for athletic or student activities.

Some board members say the funds are needed to provide instruction and essential services. Others disagreed, saying students would be getting an inferior experience if classes moved online.

