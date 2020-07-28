Edge On The Clock: Miami-Dade Co. Authorities Put Teeth Into Mask Policy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County, Florida are clamping down on people and businesses not complying with mask regulations. Police wrote more than 300 citations in 10 days across the county. Miami’s mayor, Francis Suarez, says officials also inspected 552 businesses and temporarily closed down 30 of them. On Tuesday, Florida reported more than 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 186 more deaths.

Plus, another member of the New England Patriots is opting out of the 2020 season. Patriots linebacker, and team captain, Dont’a Hightower has decided not to play.

And, Warner Media is reportedly investigating allegations of a toxic work environment at The Ellen DeGeneres Show.