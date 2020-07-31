Edge On The Clock: Florida Teen Arrested For Massive Twitter Hack

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Florida teen was behind that massive Twitter hack earlier this month. That’s what police say. 17-year-old Graham Clark was arrested earlier Friday in Tampa after an investigation by federal and state investigators. The Twitter accounts of several prominent users like Joe Biden, Bill Gates, and Elon Musk were hacked and used to promote a bitcoin scam.

Plus, Ellen DeGeneres is responding to allegations that her talk show fosters a toxic work environment.

And, another sign of the times: headstone cameras. Not for security: for connectivity.