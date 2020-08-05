Edge On The Clock: Michelle Obama Reveals She Has “Low-Grade Depression”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Former First Lady Michelle Obama slammed the Trump Administration on the latest episode of her podcast. Obama said she is “dealing with some form of low-grade depression” due to what she calls the administration’s hypocrisy. She’s said that she’s even had to take personal days, adding that she’s been very troubled by racial strife in the country.

Plus, Disney says the live-action remake of Mulan will now be released on its streaming service, Disney+.

And on Wednesday, Google rolled out a new way to stash secret files on your phone. The company introduced a new feature called “Safe Folder.”