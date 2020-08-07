Edge On The Clock: YouTube Twins Known For Their Pranks Could Do Real Prison Time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – YouTube prankstars The Stokes Twins could do some real prison time after police say they endangered lives with two fake bank robberies. Alan and Alex Stokes, both 23 years old, are each charged with a felony count of false imprisonment. Police say they pretended that they’d just robbed a bank and tried to get an Uber ride. After getting a warning from police, the twins pulled a similar stunt just hours later at a college campus.

Plus, fans of of the wildly popular home renovation show Fixer Upper can rejoice, because it’s coming back!

And, on the anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, Snapchat announced Thursday it will release new tools to help its users register to vote, learn about voting, and make a plan to vote.