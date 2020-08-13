Sleepless In Seattle: Seahawks Cut Rookie After He’s Caught Sneaking Woman Into Team Hotel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Seattle Seahawks have cut rookie cornerback Kemah Siverand after surveillance video showed him trying to sneak a woman into the team’s hotel during training camp. The NFL Network says the woman wore Seahawks gear to disguise herself as a player. The NFL has gone to great lengths to protect players during the pandemic by isolating them from the outside world.
