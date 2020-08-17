Edge On The Clock: Kanye West Has An Idea For A New Version Of TikTok

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kanye West has an idea for a new version of TikTok. The kinda-politician rapper tweeted that he was disturbed by the content on the app, but loved the technology. He wants to make a Christian version of the app called Jesus Tok, that “feels safe for young children around the world.”

Plus, the iconic Golden Girls home has sold for a lot more than the asking price. The modest mid-century house was used during the first season of the beloved 80’s era sitcom.

And, USA Today and other outlets are reporting small pizza shops are saying they’re seeing higher prices for pepperoni.