Wilson’s World: Checking In on the First Day of School at Rea Farms STEAM Academy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Today is the first day of ‘virtual’ school for a lot of students in our WCCB viewing area. Wilson was joined via video today with Ms. Hough, the Principal of Rea Farms STEAM Academy, on their first day of school. Ms. Hough talked with Wilson about the challenges that are facing the school and how they are handling it and working hard to make sure the kids are still learning.

Find out more about Rea Farms STEAM Academy HERE.

