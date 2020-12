CHARLOTTE. N.C. — On today’s Wilson’s World Home School, Wilson is joined by Milo from the Riverbanks Zoo! Milo talks about the dangers of pollution and how plastic in the oceans can harm sea lions and other animals.

For more information on Riverbanks Zoo, please visit www.riverbanks.org.

