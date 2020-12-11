Wilson’s World Home School: Previewing The Geminid Meteor Shower With The Schiele Museum In Gastonia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In today’s Wilson’s World Home School, Wilson is joined by Candice from the Schiele Museum in Gastonia who is telling us all about the Geminid Meteor Shower that will happen over the weekend! Sunday night into Monday morning, around 2:00 AM is the peak time to see the meteor shower.

For more information on the Schiele Museum in Gastonia, please visit www.schielemuseum.org.

