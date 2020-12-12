LaVar Ball Talks LaMelo, Hornets, Three Sons In NBA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaVar Ball is never one to mince his words. “The Hornets are going to make the playoffs,” said the ever confident ball.

The Hornets drafted Ball’s youngest son, LaMelo, third overall giving the older Ball tons of opportunities to talk about Charlotte and the new look Buzz City squad.

From LaMelo’s chances at winning rookie of the year, to the potential of all three Ball brothers playing on the same NBA team in the future, WCCB sports anchor Zach Aldridge goes 1-on-1 with LaVar Ball.

really hope i don't get labeled a snitch for this 😅 broke the news to lavar ball about lamelo's new grill@Lavarbigballer @MELOD1P pic.twitter.com/p8CsZR8AUr — Zach Aldridge (@wzaldridge) December 10, 2020

They also talked some really important things like LaMelo’s new diamond grill that LaVar knew nothing about until Zach told him.