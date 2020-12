CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers lost another close game, this time 32-27 to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

It was a continuation of the Panthers struggles in late game situations this season. Carolina is now 0-for-7 on late game offensive drives when trailing by one score.

With only three games left this season, join the Got Game team as they debate if the Panthers will pick up a win in any of the three games.