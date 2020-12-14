Wilson’s World: Dos and Don’ts for Pets During the Winter and Holiday Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson is joined by Rachel Bellis of PETA this morning to to talk about the dos of how we should take care of our four legged loved ones during the winter months and the don’ts of giving pets for Christmas gifts.

If you have an outdoor pet, please remember that they need to be brought into a warm area during winter. They are not adaptable to the freezing temps, ice, and snow that we will be having during the upcoming months.

More information on winter pet safety and PETA can be found at their website peta.org.

