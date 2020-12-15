Wilson’s World: 24 Foundation to Host Inaugural 24,000 Mile Challenge in January

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson has visited with members of the 24 Foundation many times over the years to support their fundraisers. Today he was with Spencer Lueders of the 24 Foundation to talk about their upcoming inaugural 24,000 Mile Challenge on Janaury 9th and 10th. The event supports 24 Foundation’s beneficiary partners, like Levine Children’s Hospital, who are dedicated to improving the care and quality of life for pediatric cancer patients and their families. The 24,000 Mile Challenge is a new event using walking, running, rowing, jumping, swimming, and even biking. However you choose to move January 9th and 10th, you’ll help us achieve the goal of conquering 24,000 miles moving around Charlotte together.

Find out more about the 24,000 Mile Challenge and how you can participate in the challenge to support pediatric cancer patients at the 24 Foundation website 24foundation.org.

