CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A trendy gift giving rule is gaining popularity thanks to social media. “Something You Want, Something You Need, Something to Wear and Something to Read” is the basic standard for The Four Gift Rule. Parents pledge to give their children only four gifts – one from each of the four categories. We spoke with psychotherapist Shawntal Isaiah and Charlotte based Mom Blogger Miranda Miller about the success of their experiences following this trend. From managing holiday stress to managing expectations, they say The Four Gift Rule is their new standard.

Shawntal Isaiah, LCSW

Isaiah Counseling and Wellness, PLLC

Isaiahcw.com

@alifebestlived

Miranda Miller

Mirandaincharlotte.com

@mirandainclt