Wilson’s World Homeschool: The Story and Controversy of the Wright Brothers Successful First Flight in N.C. with Zach the Historian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In today’s visit with Zach the Historian from the Historical Center of York County we get more history about the ‎Wright Brothers and how they became the first in flight. On this day in 1903, the Wright Brothers took successfully took flight off of the dunes in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina in the first controlled, sustained flight of a powered, heavier-than-air aircraft with their Wright Flyer‎. But, their success was not without controversy. Zach tells us more about that.

