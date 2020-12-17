Wilson’s World: Muggsy Bogues Talks About the Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation and Life After the Pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson’s favorite Hornet of all time, Muggsy Bogues, joined him this morning to talk about the Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation, and his appreciation to former Hornets owner George Shinn for his support of the foundation this year. He then chatted with Wilson on how he has been doing during the pandemic and what he plans on doing once the lockdown is over and the masks come off.

The MBFF has been busy this year and especially this holiday season due to all of the issues surrounding families during the pandemic. The Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation is organized to assist vocationally bound students with scholarships and develop community outreach programs for at-risk families that address the most basic necessities like food and water. This Sunday, Dec 20th, MBFF, former Charlotte Hornets owner George Shinn & numerous volunteers will help 400 transient individuals in Charlotte. Items include McDonald’s gift cards, nonperishable food items, masks, gloves, socks, water, hand sanitizer, and more.

