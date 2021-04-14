Cabarrus County Releases 2021-22 Travel Destination Guide 

CONCORD, N.C. — Looking for places to check out in Cabarrus County? Officials with the Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau just released their newest edition of the official travel destination guide for Concord, Kannapolis, Harrisburg, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant, North Carolina.

Officials say the guide suggests places to eat, shop, and explore in Cabarrus County, and is packed with information on local venues.

“From brand new small businesses to longtime signature attractions, we value each and every one of our hospitality partners and are excited to showcase all of the wonderful offerings in Cabarrus County with the Destination Guide,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO, Donna Carpenter.

Click here to access the digital version of the 2021-22 Cabarrus County, NC Destination Discovery Guide.