Mecklenburg County Increases Covid Testing Kit Capacity As Omicron Spread Continues

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Omicron variant now accounts for about 73% of Covid positive tests in the country. The news comes as North Carolina health officials issue a warning about the surge and stress the importance of getting the vaccine, wearing your mask and getting tested.

“From seven days ago, our lines have probably almost quadrupled,” said StarMed CEO Michael Estramonte. He says they’ve increased staffing to handle the surge.

“The line moves quickly here. Our lab is ready to handle thousands of specimens a day,” said Estramonte.

“Omicron is the most contagious strain we’ve seen yet and will likely set record high daily case numbers in the coming weeks,” said Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper and state health officials say people planning to travel or gather with family should get vaccinated, boosted, and tested.

The Mecklenburg county health department is providing free Covid 19 test kits at public libraries. Some locations are expecting shipments to arrive any day.

“Because it is so contagious. Because we still have a number of unvaccinated people in North carolina. We expect more people to have to go to the hospital,” explained Cooper.

Capacity concerns creeping back in as state leaders anticipate cases to rise, especially in the unvaccinated.

Of the 20,000 inpatient beds in North Carolina, 78% are filled. ICU beds are at 81% capacity.

“We are preparing for the impact of a potential record high surge in cases and hospitalizations,” said the NC Deputy Health Director Kody Kinsley.