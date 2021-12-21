Couple Unharmed After Asphalt From Overpass Crashes Through Windshield

CHARLOTTE, NC – A terrifying moment for a Mint Hill couple as a piece of asphalt comes crashing through their windshield.

“We’re still a little rattled so I’m not sure which overpass,” said Trip Rogers during a zoom call on Tuesday afternoon.

Rogers was returning home around 11:20 after picking his wife up from work. They were on I-485 outer loop heading under the McKee or Weddington Road Overpass.

What happened next kept Rogers up the rest of the night.

“The impact was amazing. I had no idea it would shake the entire vehicle like that,” explained Rogers.

Rogers says a chunk of asphalt smashed through the windshield.

“The whole truck is full of glass, but that glass did slow it down sufficiently so it didn’t hurt my wife when it got to her. It was pretty terrifying,” said Rogers.

He says someone threw it on purpose. A total of two chunks hit their car making it nearly inoperable.

“I pray for the person that did this. There is something very wrong there,” said Rogers.

They plan to limit their driving at night and says he’s thankful no one was hurt.

“It’s mostly a major inconvenience. And we’re grateful that’s all it is now. Because it certainly could have been worse,” said Rogers.